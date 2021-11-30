DANVILLE — Janet E. Miller, 83, of Danville passed away at 2:42 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Janet was born March 7, 1938, in Newman, to Arthur Lee and Nellie Harshbarger Ambler.
Surviving are one son, Arthur William (Letha) Reeves of Danville; two daughters, Teresa Lynn (Ed) Sudlow of Catlin and Mary Susan (Mike) Bromley of Catlin; nine grandchildren, Paul (Alisa) Sudlow, Stephanie (Josh) Downing, Philip (Erika) Sudlow, Emily (Keith) Rancuret, Betsy (Nathan) Alderman, Molly (Trey) Harris, Maggie (David) Hundley, Samuel Bromley and Zayden Bromley; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Dale, Glenn, Ralph and Bobby Ambler; and two sisters, Ruth Boyer and Frances Fonner.
Janet had been a cosmetologist for Harding Pharmacy in Danville for many years and was a member of Second Church of Christ. She was an avid reader who enjoyed history and classical movies. She volunteered at the Danville library, where she loved reading books to the kids. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Ashley at Bowman Estates and Amanda at Transitions Hospice for their outstanding care.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 2, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Kiley Garrison officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.
Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Behavioral Health Initiative Work Group at the Vermilion County Health Department. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.