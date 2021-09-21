Janet Hastings Sep 21, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATLIN — Janet Hastings, 86, died at 5:15 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 18, 2021) at home.Cremation rites have been accorded. No formal services will be held. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos