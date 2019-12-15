MAHOMET — Janet E. Isaac, 68, of Mahomet died at 3:32 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
In accordance with her wishes, Janet will be cremated, and there will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Foursquare Church, 200 W. Washington St., Mahomet. Burial at a later date will be private.
Janet was born Nov. 25, 1951, in Monticello, a daughter of Ralph and Thelma (Kingston) Turner. She married Monte Isaac at the Urbana courthouse Jan. 3, 1973. He survives and resides in Mahomet.
Other survivors include one son and one daughter, Brett Isaac of Mahomet and Erin (Rich) Fields of Washington; and three grandchildren, Sydney and Shane Fields of Washington and Levi Isaac of Mahomet.
She was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Janet enjoyed both sewing and quilting. She also liked to watch NASCAR and would never miss a chance to do some gambling.
Please make a donation in Janet's name to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.