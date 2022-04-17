VENICE, Fla. — Janet Catherine Kennedy, 89, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Royal Oak, Mich., passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Janet was born June 16, 1932, in Detroit, to Helen (Trimmer) and Mildrude Reffner. She married Robert Kennedy on Sept. 10, 1954.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and brother, Tom Reffner, in 2006.
Janet is survived by two daughters, Karen (Scott) Sehi of Venice, Fla., and Kris (Terry Ruprecht) Kennedy of Mahomet; and a granddaughter, Erin Ruprecht of Hamtramck, Mich.
Janet was a homemaker while her girls were growing up and then took a job as a crossing guard for Lessenger Schools in Madison Heights, Mich. Her job was to walk the kids from the crossing to the school to keep them safe.
When Janet and Bob retired, they loved to travel and went on many trips and cruises with friends and family. From 1998 to 2006, Janet and Bob enjoyed part of their winters at the Alden resort in St. Petersburg Beach, Fla.
Jan made friends wherever she went. She would talk to anyone anywhere. She had an amazing sense of humor and was loved by many. She will truly be missed.
There will be a memorial celebration in May for family and friends at Clawson Lounge, Clawson, Mich.
The family is forever indebted to Heather Preston from Tidewell Hospice for her unwavering support.
Donations can be sent in Janet’s name to Tidewell Hospice, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239, or online at tidewellfoundation.org/donate.