FARMER CITY — Janet Louise Jones, 82, of Farmer City passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at home.
There will be no services. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Urbana, a daughter of Harold Ray and Margaret Irene Ralph Hester.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffery R. (Tena) Jones of DeWitt and Drew T. (Rena Wilson) Jones of Urbana; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick Hester.
Janet was a member Farmer City United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing the organ.