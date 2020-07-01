TUSCOLA — Janet M. Bartley, 81, of Tuscola passed away at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Janet was born on Nov. 30, 1938, in Paris, Ill., the daughter of Francis and Helen Skidmore Sudduth. She married Randall “Randy” Bartley on Sept. 1, 1956, in Seymour. He preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 1988.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Terry) McFall of Champaign, Teresa (Terry) Henson of Sadorus, Diana (Jim) Dieker of Champaign, Linda (Brad) Osborne of Villa Grove and Rob (Lisa) Bartley of Tuscola; grandchildren, Aubrey (Nathan) Hudson, Lucas (Tana) Osborne, Jacob Montgomery, Travis (Jessie) Henson, Trent (Emily) Henson, Garth (Lydia) Osborne, Rachel (Torey) Colburn, Caleb Montgomery, Jeffrey Dieker, Ashley Bartley and Ryan Bartley; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Graham, Charlette, Savannah, Eve, Hazel and Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ron Bartley; brother, Myron Sudduth; and sister, Corinne Oye.
Memorials are suggested to the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association.
Janet worked as a florist for several years. She started working at Ferguson Motor Sales in 1980. She continued working for Mooney Ford in Tuscola until her retirement in 2013.
Janet was a member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. She loved floral arranging, gardening, canning and walking.
