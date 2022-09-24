ATWOOD — Janet Marie Jones, 79, of Atwood passed away at 8:33 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 22, 2022) at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Humboldt Cemetery, Humboldt, with the Rev. Mike Drake officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood.
Mrs. Jones was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Highland, the daughter of Doug and Mary Duncan Wells. She married William E. “Bill” Jones on March 20, 1965, in Humboldt. He survives.
She is also survived by two sons, Jeff Jones (Tisha Ochs) of Tuscola and Kyle (Kim) Jones of Villa Grove; sister, Norma Knight of Franklin, Tenn.; and three grandchildren, Strader Jones, Chase Jones and Kirstyn Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug Jones; and two brothers, Steven and Glen Wells.
Janet was a member of the United Church of Atwood. Janet worked as a beautician for several years. She then worked as a sales clerk at Four Seasons Clothing Store in Tuscola and for Jim Stillwell in Atwood. She loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren. Janet enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, making crafts and decorating her home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Atwood-Hammond Public Library or the United Church of Atwood. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.