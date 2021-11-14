URBANA — Janet L. Mahannah, 68, formerly of Urbana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine.
She was born Sept. 20, 1953, in Urbana, a daughter of the late Roy and Ruth (Armstrong) Mahannah. Janet and her husband, William (Bill) Jones, lived in Sweden, Maine, for over 25 years. Janet worked as a chemical engineer before she retired.
She was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Ruth Mahannah.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Jones of Sweden, Maine; sister, Mary Ellen Schuler of Mandeville, La.; brothers, Ron Mahannah of St. Joseph and Roger Mahannah of Savoy; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Keeping with Janet’s wishes, all services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Chandlers Funeral and Cremation Services, 8 Elm St., Bridgton, Maine. To make an online condolence, please visit chandlerfunerals.com.