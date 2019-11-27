DANVILLE — Janet Marie Marble, 87, of Danville passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at North Logan Health Care in Danville. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, with services to follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Dale DeNeal officiating. Burial will follow at Atherton Cemetery.
Janet was born Aug. 21, 1932, in Danville to Clifford and Sylvia (Christenson) Neal. Janet was the founder and owner of Marble Machine Incorporated. She also loved antiques all her life, and was an antique dealer. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Janet married Joseph Marble on Nov. 1, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2001. Survivors include children: Mark Marble, Todd Marble, Jeff (Cathie) Marble, and Troy Marble; and seven grandchildren.
Messages and memories may be left on our website at KrugerCoanPape.com, or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page. Donations may be made in Janet’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.