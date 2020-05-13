HOMER — Janet S. Mattox, devoted Christian and follower of Jesus Christ, 76, of Homer passed away at 3:55 p.m. Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held at GAR Cemetery in Homer with Pastor Chris Smithey officiating. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Homer, is assisting the family.
Janet was born July 21, 1943, in Burns City, Ind., the daughter of John William and Pearl Gibson Abel. She married Larry L. Mattox on Oct. 31, 1960, in Burns City, Ind. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2012.
Survivors include her son, Philip Mattox of Homer; son, Randall Mattox Sr. of Rantoul; son, Kenneth Mattox of Champaign; daughter, Sherri Mattox of Homer; daughter, Angela Mattox Simms of Homer; daughter, Rebecca Whiteside of Champaign; son, Jason Mattox of Lewisburg, Tenn.; brother, John “Bud” Abel; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Carlotta; and sister, Betty Workman.
Janet was a member of Curtis Road Church of God. She loved gardening and spending time with her family.
Memorials can be made to Church of God or Montana Native American Ministries.