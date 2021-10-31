CARMEL, Ind. — The world lost a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Janet “Jan” M. Meyer, 65, of Carmel, Ind., formerly of Champaign, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, with her devoted family by her side.
Jan was born July 31, 1956, in Peoria, to John H. and Gladys T. Mathews. She graduated from Illinois State University in May 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in education.
After many years of her career in the insurance-claims industry with companies in Indiana, Jan retired from State Auto Insurance as a Senior Claims Quality Assurance Analyst in 2018. During her retirement, Jan loved to read, unwind down at the lakehouse, play with her granddaughters and spend time with family and friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Mathews; and two brothers-in-law, Jeffery Meyer and Ron Williams.
Jan is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Marty Meyer. Her legacy is carried on by her two children, Michael Meyer (Masinda) and Alison Buchanan (Terrance). Jan is also survived by three granddaughters, Olivia Meyer, Layla Buchanan and Skylar Buchanan. Jan also had one sister, Celia Elliott (Jeff) of Champaign; and one brother, Jay Mathews (Beth) of Champaign; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jan’s celebration of life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Immediately following will be a memorial service starting at 2 p.m.
With gratitude, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make your donations to Jan’s favorite charities: Riley’s Children Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Gleaners Food Bank.