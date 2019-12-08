ALBANY, N.Y. — Janet Baxter Peltz, 88, died on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., surrounded by her family.
Born in Memphis, Tenn., Janet grew up in Mississippi. After graduating from Clinton High School, she earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Music at the University of Mississippi and a Master’s in Music from Louisiana State University. After seasons in summer stock and light opera in Dallas and Pittsburgh, she moved to New York City, where her operatic roles included "Tosca" and "Aida," and where she also met her beloved husband, William Peltz.
While raising her family, Janet continued to sing and act; her summers at The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan gave her particular joy. As a voice teacher and coach, she passed on her skills and love of music to many students. In retirement, she greatly enjoyed helping to raise her grandchildren and visits with family in London.
Janet was a longtime parishioner and choir member at the Episcopal Chapel of St. John the Divine in Champaign and at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany.
She is predeceased by her husband and survived by her children, Elizabeth, James, and Jonathan; her stepson, Stephen; and her grandchildren, Ciara, Hannah, Sara, William, Alexander and Benjamin.
Her family would like to thank her many caregivers, especially Sophia Doucet, and the ICU staff at Albany Medical Center who supported her and her family in their final hours together.
Her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 21 Hackett Blvd., Albany, N.Y.
If you wish to honor Janet, please consider a donation to your local public radio classical music station or to Music at St Paul’s.
For online condolences, please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.