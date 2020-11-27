SAVOY — Janet Lynn Reese, 74, of Savoy passed away at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Ogden UMC-Journey.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Janet was born Sept. 25, 1946, the daughter of James Burton and Helen Silkey Esworthy, who preceded her in death.
She married Robert Reese on Aug. 21, 1965. He also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Diana (Mete) Sarabi and Jim Reese; her grandson, Roman Sarabi; her sister, Karen (Lou) Bluhm; her sisters‐in‐law, Sandi Esworthy and Carla Reese; her nephews, Dave Esworthy, Josh Reese, Matthew Reese, Lou Bluhm and Burton Bluhm; and her niece, Lori Chien.
She worked at the University of Illinois for many years in various secretarial roles. She loved to play the piano and do her needlework. She gave piano lessons for many years. She played the organ and piano for church services, weddings and funerals.
She was very involved in the St. Joseph Church of Christ, Webber Street Church of Christ, and the Vineyard Fellowship in several teaching roles.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and a bubbly personality. She will be missed.
