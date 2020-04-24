ST. LOUIS — Janet Lynn Reis, 69, passed away at her home in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 24, 1950, the daughter of Frederick and Carola Reis, who preceded her in death.
Janet is survived by her brother, Mark (Janis) Reis of San Antonio, Texas; her sister, Debbie (John) Brusveen of Champaign; and two nieces, Katie Brusveen and Lauren (Ryan) Shelton.
She was a graduate of Mattoon High School in 1968 and Southern Illinois University in 1972. She worked for the University of Illinois and for A.G. Edwards in St. Louis as a computer programmer for 20-plus years. She resided in St. Louis until her death.
We will remember Janet as a kind and compassionate person with a beautiful smile and heart. She loved all animals, especially cats and eagles. She also enjoyed growing and nurturing her garden. She adopted many kitties in her life and gave them the best care in the world.
She and her sister’s favorite activity was going to the zoo whenever she visited.
Her sense of humor, loyalty and commitment to her family will always be cherished. She was dearly loved.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the St. Louis County Humane Society.