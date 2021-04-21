CHAMPAIGN — Janet Lee "Jan" Saban, 75, of Champaign, formerly of Monticello, passed away Thursday evening (April 15, 2021) at Clark-Lindsey Village, Meadowbrook, Urbana.
Jan was born on Jan. 21, 1946, in Fairbury, the daughter of Mitchell Ollie and Margaret Elma (Wilson) Johnston. She graduated from Piper City Community High School in 1964. She attended the University of Illinois, where she later met the love of her life. She married Joseph John "Joe" Saban on May 14, 1971, in Champaign. They shared a beautiful life together.
Jan is survived by her children, Mark Saban of Pekin, Kurt Saban (Akane) of Mahomet, Anita Saban of Champaign and Nicholas Saban (Cayce) of Fulshear, Texas; grandchildren, Erica Roosevelt (Chandler), Andi Saban (Isaac), Paul Saban (Jamie), Kent Saban, Luka Saban, Zachary Strack, Vincent Strack, Sabrina Saban Tunstall, Henry Saban and Hudson Saban; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Faye and Leanora Clyve Roosevelt, Thatcher Justus and Ender Scott Saban; and brother, Kim McConnell "Mac" Johnston (Norma) of Birchwood, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Lisa Saban; great-grandchild, baby Saban; and brother, Jeff Johnston.
Jan retired as an administrative assistant to the president at Midland States Bank, Champaign, and a receptionist at Ramshaw Real Estate. She and Joe were active members of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church, Daughters of the American Revolution Thomas Ford Chapter, Catholic Charities, mentoring through Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Kirby Medical Center Auxiliary. Jan enjoyed spending time with her family, all children, walking, traveling, reading, horses, dogs, cats, movies and company on the porch with a glass of wine.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters or Catholic Charities. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.