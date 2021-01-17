CHAMPAIGN — Janet R. Scribner, 88, of Champaign died at 12:53 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements.
Janet was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Charleston, the daughter of Roy and Mabel Fasig Endsley. She married Jerry W. Scribner on Oct. 16, 1949, in Charleston; he died on June 1, 1985.
Survivors include three sons, Dr. Kenneth (Linda) Scribner of Decatur, Tony (Linda) Scribner of Tuscola and Charles (Lori) Scribner of Pooler, Ga.; two daughters, Marsha (Alan) Schultz of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Kathy (Terry) Winn of Greensboro, Ga.; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry Endsley of Charleston.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, three brothers and four sisters.
Janet was the co-founder of Kirby Foods Inc. (IGA).
She belonged to University Place Christian Church in Champaign since 1961, where she served as a deacon, elder, trustee and on numerous committees. She was a 50-year member of Eastern Star, co-president of Columbia Grade School in 1957 and a den mother for Cub Scouts.
Janet loved the St. Louis Cardinals and was a supporter of University of Illinois sports.
We will miss you, Mom: Kathy, Ken, Tony, Marsha and Chuck.
The family requests no flowers; instead, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.