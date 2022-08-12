PAXTON — Janet Irene Sheehan, 78, of Paxton passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022) at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 407 W. Pells St., Paxton, with Father Don VanBui and Father Joel Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in Ludlow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Janet was born June 3, 1944, in Champaign, the daughter of George Washington and Frances Irene Richardson Dunlap. She married Jon Sheehan in February 1965 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton. He survives.
Along with her husband, Jon, she is survived by one son, Scott Sheehan of Paxton; two daughters, Kelly Young of Paxton and Brenda (Dave) Lithgow of Paxton; seven grandchildren, Taylor (Ty Heisler) Young, Amanda Sheehan, Ashley (Shelby) Kief, Hayden (Jordan Ashley) Young, Zach Sheehan, Parker Young and Cody (Alyssa) Bauman; two great-grandchildren, Reed Kief and Charli Sheehan; two stepgrandchildren, Kentland and Mallory Lithgow; one sister, Jean Watson of Paxton; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce Hewerdine.
Janet graduated from Paxton High School in 1962. She worked for the Eastern Central Illinois Community Action Agency, Ford-Iroquois-Vermilion Counties Weatherization, for several years.
She was a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton. Janet enjoyed baking, playing cards, playing Words With Friends and trips to the boat in Peoria. She was a good cook and had a huge love for animals.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfunerlservices.com.