MANSFIELD — Janet Sue Bullinger, 78, of Mahomet, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 7:39 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A public graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. A mask and social distancing are recommended. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children’s Home & Aid Society of Illinois, 403 S. State St., Bloomington, IL 61701. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet was born May 19, 1942, in Bloomington, a daughter of Jesse and Marjorie McCartney Gee. She married Grant Roy ‟Lefty” Bullinger on April 20, 1963, in Farmer City. He passed away April 11, 1990.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Traci (Scott) Ohlman of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Sara Ohlman of Charlotte, N.C.; brother, Larry (Sharon) Gee of Bloomington; and sister, Mary Beth (Jim) Adams of Bloomington.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Janet was a paraprofessional educator at Ruth M. Schneider Elementary School in Farmer City.