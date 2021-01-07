HOMER — Janet Kay Wombles, 58, of Homer passed away at 10:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 4, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Jan. 8, at Bethel Cemetery, Danville, following a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Pastor C.W. Greer will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be 10 people allowed in the funeral home at a time, and everyone is required to wear a mask.
Janet was born Feb. 15, 1962, in Danville, the daughter of Arthur and Bonnie Treadway Powell. She married Steven A. Wombles on May 7, 1983, in Danville. He survives. Janet lovingly kept her husband in line for 38 years.
Survivors also include her father, Arthur Powell of Tilton; son, Bradley Smith of Chicago; daughters, Jenna (Sara) Wombles-Jagodzinski of Elgin and Stephanie K. Wombles of Homer; and sister, Jeanette Fern Schmidt of Naples, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie.
Janet was a lifetime member of Southside Church of the Nazarene in Tilton. She attended Danville High School and Parkland College, where she was on the dean’s list. Janet enjoyed jewelry making, mushroom hunting, antiquing and flea markets. She loved to travel and attend covered bridge. Janet was a strong, giving woman who prayed for and reached out to others no matter her own troubles. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials can be made to the church of your choice.