RANTOUL — Janette McCarrell, 65, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday morning (Feb. 2, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Feb. 18, 1956, in Gary, Ind., a daughter of Edward and Nancy (Thompson) Jackson. She married Dayvon McCarrell on March 29, 1975, in Chicago. He survives.
She is survived by two children, Dayvon G. (Nakia) McCarrell of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Karlynn (Danielle) McCarrell of Moore, Okla.; and six grandchildren. Also surviving are her mother, Nancy Jackson of Chicago, two brothers and four sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father and three brothers.
Mrs. McCarrell attended two years of business college in Hawaii. She then worked with Profitability of Hawaii in bookkeeping. She held jobs in bookkeeping with various businesses in the Champaign area. She enjoyed sewing and tailoring. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.