URBANA — Janice “Jan” “AJ” “mom” “grandma” Francis Bengtson was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She died in Urbana on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the age of 87.
She was born the daughter of Merrill and Inez (Swanstrom) Rudin on Aug. 5, 1934, in Rockford. After completing high school, she married Stanley David Bengtson and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where Stanley was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base. Together they had two sons. In 1958, Janice and Stanley settled in the Urbana/Champaign area, where she received her M.S. degree in education from the University of Illinois. For more than 60 years, she enjoyed teaching English to students of all ages from countries around the world.
Janice loved spending time with family, bringing them together for holidays or sharing relaxing time at the lake. She also showed extraordinary care for students needing special attention.
Janice is survived by her husband of 68 years, Stanley; sister, Margaret (Ben) Marett; two sons, Mike (Kathy) and Steve; six grandchildren, Chris, Megan, Sarah, Jonathan, Nick and Adam; and seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Alvie, Dylan, Ezra, Felix, Finley and Theo.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, with a service from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.