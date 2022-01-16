BONDVILLE — Janice M. Blair, 68, of Bondville passed away at 1:27 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Janice was born on Jan. 22, 1953, in San Rafael, Calif., the daughter of Frank and Miyoko (Usui) Blair.
She is survived by two daughters, Dawn Blair of Clinton and Dana Spencer of Champaign; four grandchildren, Cody Fry, Kaleb Spencer and Dylan Spencer, all of Champaign, and Kyle Plue of Urbana; a brother, Frank (Pam) Blair of Danville; three sisters, Katherine Cunningham of Flower Mound, Texas, Nila Blair of Urbana and Patricia Blair of Mahomet; three nieces, Amanda Smith, Jennifer Hathaway and Nicki Miller; and a nephew, Josh Blair.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Janice worked in building services for the University of Illinois until she retired in 2008. She enjoyed traveling, movies, music, her family and her dog, Yoji.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Hank Sanford will be officiating. To honor Janice’s birthday, we will gather at her daughter’s house in Champaign immediately following.
Janice had a love for animals, so it is fitting that memorials be donated to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.