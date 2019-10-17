CHAMPAIGN — Janice Corray, 72, of Champaign died Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, followed by burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, where she will be buried next to her father and mother.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Corray; sister, Rebecca; brother, John; daughters, Tammy and Anna; and son, Jimmy. Her grandchildren are Josh, Jake, Jason and Alyssa. Her sole great-grandchild at present is Sofia.
Janice sustained a childhood accident that caused her to have an intellectual disability. She graduated from Central High School’s special education program.
She married James Metcalf in 1971. They had three children together. They divorced in 1981. Janice met her second husband, Melvin Corray, soon after, and they have been married for over 30 years.
Janice worked at the Developmental Services Center (DSC) with other intellectually disabled people. She was well-liked, worked hard and made many friends.
Janice lived the best life she could for four years as a resident of a group home in Champaign. It was here that she flourished, with a sense of humor and courage, still working hard at the DSC and making many new friends with her housemates. Janice’s trademark giggle of excitement will never be forgotten, nor will her love of Thin Mints Girl Scout cookies.
Janice’s disabilities did not keep her from being kind, loving, funny, warm and, in her own way, a very good caretaker of others. Her disabilities did not keep her from contributing to her community or living a meaningful life.
It is our wish as Janice’s family to shine a light on intellectual disabilities. If you would like to make a donation to DSC, the organization where Janice worked for many years alongside others with intellectual disabilities in the Champaign County area, here is the link: dsc-illinois.org/get_involved/donate.html.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.