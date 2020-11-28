MONTICELLO — Janice Diane (Reynolds) Dick went to meet her Lord, savior and family at the gates of heaven at 6:54 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Janice was born on April 24, 1944, in Clinton, the daughter of Roy and Virginia (Maiden) Reynolds. She married Francis E. Dick on June 1, 1963, in Monticello.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Francis Dick of Monticello; sons, Darrell Dick (Cindy) of Monticello, Michael Dick (Jeremy) of Urbana and Chris Dick (Amy) of DeLand; daughter, Angela Pearl (Pat) of Farmer City; grandchildren, April Dambacher (Nate) Timothy Dick (Emily), Alexis Dick, Colton Pearl, Jaclyn Pearl, Miranda Gillis, Sergius Harty and Jayson Gard; great-grandchildren, Tyra, Payton and Mina Dambacher, Hudson and Hallie Dick, Hope Edwards and Miranda’s expected grandson arriving next week; and sister, Linda Downey of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister and a brother, Donald Reynolds.
Janice was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her family along with babysitting and nanny work. She was a member of Lane Christian Church. She loved reading her Bible and Amish books. Janice enjoyed going to the Bement Country Opry, was a Chicago Cubs fan, and was a race fan (not by choice). She loved her family deeply and all children. She was called Mom by many.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the McCord Cemetery on Route 48 in De Witt County.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lane Christian Church or Mackey-Wright Funeral Home to assist the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.