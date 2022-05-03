MELVIN — Janice Ann Ehmen, 82, of Melvin passed away at 12:11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Peter’s Free Lutheran Church, 100 E. Third St., Melvin, with Pastor Micah Klemme officiating. Burial will follow in Melvin Cemetery, Melvin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at the church.
Janice was born Jan. 24, 1940, the daughter of Walter and Loretta Raymon Bachman. She married Delmar E. Ehmen on Jan. 24, 1960, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Melvin. He preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2016.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie (Scott) Franzen of Royal; two sons, Robert (Debbie) Ehmen of Melvin and Duane (Mindy) Ehmen of Gilman; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer (Beau) Acton, Kahlee (Bob) Jones, Jacqui (Andy) Rausch, Shelby (Albert) Nelsen, Cole Franzen, Logan (Cassandra) Ehmen, Kyle Ehmen, Jaiden Ehmen, Ashton Ehmen, Payton Ehmen; 14 great-grandchildren, Kinly Lehman, Aiden Ehmen, Rowen Acton, Crew Acton, Wyatt Jones, Abi Jones, Avery Rausch, Knox Rausch, Kash Rausch, Nori Nelsen, Anja Ehmen, Tinley Ehmen, Kellen Eisenmenger and Chase Wilson; three brothers, Darrel (Ann) Bachman of Gilman, Leland (Regina) Bachman of Attica, Ind., and Rick (Rose Eaton) Bachman of Saunemin; two sisters, Betty Hari and Vicky (Clif) Maggard, both of Rantoul; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Ehmen of Watseka; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Delmar.
Janice spent her childhood in rural Loda and graduated from Buckley-Loda High School. She worked at the Ford County Farm Bureau in Melvin as a bookkeeper for several years. Janice worked for the Melvin-Sibley School Unit Office and continued after its consolidation with Gibson City for over 30 years.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Free Lutheran Church in Melvin and was very active in her church, including serving on the Altar Guild, attending Ladies Bible Study and being a member of the church’s Women’s Club.
Janice enjoyed reading and was an avid cook and baker and was especially known for her pies. She was a very hospitable woman and was willing to serve wherever she was needed. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her “bonus” family, the Keith and Doris DeFries family.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Free Lutheran Church, Melvin, or the Janice Ehmen Scholarship of Service at GCMS.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.