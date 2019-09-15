URBANA — Janice Eilene Evens, 81, of Urbana passed away at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, Urbana. The Rev. Sean Ferrell will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the funeral home.
Janice was born in Bloomington on Nov. 10, 1937, to parents Milton Carl and Mary Elizabeth (Orr) Boley. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Roger Fitz-Gerald, who passed away Aug. 24, 2009.
Jan is survived by her children, Daren (Sheryl) Evens of Paxton and Christopher Evens of Mahomet; grandchildren, Allison, Lily, Sophia, Hailee, Faith, Kiara, Christopher Jr., Krissy and Sabryn; and great-grandchildren, Boston and Beckham. Her brothers, Chris (Jerri) Boley and Steve Boley, both of Urbana, also survive her.
Jan attended Urbana schools. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved John Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jan’s honor to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.