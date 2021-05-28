DANVILLE — Janice Elaine Garrison, 74, of Danville passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday (May 26, 2021) at home.
Janice was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Rossville, the daughter of Charles E. and Thelma L. (Hardy) Brake. She married James W. Garrison on Jan. 26, 1968, in Henning.
She is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Jaime (James) Nelson of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two sons, Jeffery (Staci) Garrison of Oakwood and Ryan (Holly) Garrison of Williamsport, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Annelise Garrison, Hunter Garrison, Hannah Garrison, Gracie Garrison, Jake Garrison, Emily Nelson, Garrison Nelson, Abigail Garrison and Saban Garrison; and one great-grandchild, Kooper Stines.
Janice was a lifetime resident of the area and graduated from Rossville High School. She retired from Valmont Electric in Danville. Janice was known as an avid gardener, for her antiquing abilities, cooking and was a fan of NASCAR. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren.
Janice was a member of Northside Church of Christ.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 28, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, with Pastor Jim Russell officiating, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manns Chapel Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.