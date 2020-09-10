Janice Gerdemann Sep 10, 2020 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBANY, Ore. — Janice Gerdemann, 95, of Albany, Ore., formerly of Urbana, died Friday (Sept. 4, 2020). Funeral arrangments were incomplete at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, Albany. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers