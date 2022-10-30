URBANA — An inspiration to generations of students, choristers, friends and family, Janice Clark Impey passed peacefully in Urbana on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
After graduating from Dundee High School in 1945, when she became a lifelong Cubs fan, she enrolled at the University of Illinois, joining Gamma Phi Beta sorority and earning B.A.s in piano and music education, an M.F.A. in choral instruction and nearly completing a doctorate. After teaching junior high music in Park Ridge, she married Richard Impey in 1957 and moved to Arlington Heights, where they were among the founding families of Southminster Presbyterian Church and where she served as music director for more than 30 years. Jan tirelessly volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital, The Cradle and Clearbrook, and she served as a lecturer and chapter president for the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Jan returned to teaching at Thomas Junior High in Arlington Heights in 1980, retiring in 1996. She then moved to Columbus, N.C., where, via the Tryon Fine Arts Center, she created an acclaimed community chorus and starred in “Driving Miss Daisy.” Settling at ClarkLindsey in Urbana in 2010, Jan created two resident choirs and regularly delighted residents at the piano, where she would improvise jazz for hours without ever repeating the same riff. Jan was an avid, champion bridge player, and she loved nothing more than rooting her beloved Illini on to victory. Jan will forever be remembered as a gifted, kind, welcoming woman who loved unconditionally and lived life to the fullest, all the while spreading joy and music wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshal and Martha Clark; her brother Malcolm, and Richard Impey.
She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Allen; two sons, David Impey and Brian (Kristin) Impey; three devoted grandchildren, Ryan, Hayley and Caroline; and nine nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will take place on Dec. 11 at ClarkLindsey in Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Harold Decker Choral Excellence Fund at the UI School of Music at music.illinois.edu/give-now.