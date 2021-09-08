PEORIA — Janice K. Paluska, 68, of Peoria passed away Sunday (Sept. 5, 2021).
Janice was born on Oct. 2, 1952, to Gilbert and Arlene (King) Paluska, in Peoria; they both preceded her in death.
Jan is survived by her two brothers, Dennis (Terry) Paluska and Larry (Chris) Paluska, both of East Peoria; nieces, Abbey Davis of Pekin, Carrie (Ethan) Herrman of Blue Grass, Iowa, Caitlin Lawrence of East Peoria and Maia Barbier of Tennessee; two great-nieces, Madeline and Natalie Herrman; and two great-nephews, Clay and Owen Herrman.
She also leaves behind her longtime friends, Deb, Marylou and Nancy, of Champaign.
She retired after many years of service as a juvenile parole officer for the State of Illinois. Janice enjoyed photography, art, painting and fishing. She loved nature and bird watching.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home, East Peoria. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, with an additional visitation one hour prior, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at garydeitersfh.com.