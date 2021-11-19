URBANA — Janice Marie Mitchell (White/Washington) was born Feb. 1, 1963, in Natchitoches, La.
Janice obtained a BSW degree from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La., and an MSW from the University of Chicago.
Janice married Daniel Mitchell on May 27, 1989, and they have two adult children, Jeniece and Everette.
She was well known as the founder and CEO of Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center, Mitchell's Sweet Creations, Brothas & Sistas, Sankofa, College & Career Readiness and Prairie Tracks.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Monday, Nov. 22, at Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 1803 N. Coler Ave., Urbana. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana.