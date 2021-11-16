Janice Mitchell Nov 16, 2021 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Janice Mitchell of Urbana died at 2:46 a.m. Monday (Nov. 15, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos