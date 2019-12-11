MAHOMET — On Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) Janice Odle, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 73.
Janice was born April 21, 1946, in Champaign, to Russell and Norma Marsh. She received a degree in education from Millikin University in Decatur and went on to be a teacher’s aide at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High for many years. On June 15, 1968, she married Steven Odle. They adopted two children, Mike Odle and Andrea Leecy (Odle).
Janice had a love for teaching and helping children. Not only did she teach for many years, but when her children were young, she also babysat the neighborhood children while they were on summer break. She formed a group called the Hi-D-Ho social club and entertained the neighborhood kids with fun activities.
She and Steve also had a passion for travelling the world. They have taken trips to Greece, Hawaii, Egypt, Italy and Spain. However, their favorite place to go was Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., taking their kids there when they were young and continuing to go there as empty nesters. She was an amazing mother and never missed a wrestling match, band concert or softball game. Janice always had a beautiful smile and a helping hand for anyone who needed it.
Janice was preceded in death by her father, Russell, and mother, Norma.
She is survived by her husband, Steve, and children, Mike and Andrea.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, with the funeral service following at 11. Burial will be in RIverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.