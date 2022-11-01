RIDGE FARM — Janice Phenicie, 73, of Ridge Farm passed away at 8:15 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on July 31, 1949, the daughter of Fred and Mary Henson. She was united in marriage to Melvin Phenicie on March 23, 1968. He survives.
She is also survived by her son, Chad Phenicie of Ridge Farm; daughter, Hayley (Cody) Cunningham of Covington, Ind.; grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Olive and one on the way; and brother, Dennis (Brenda) Henson of Danville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug Phenicie; and father-in-law, Murray Phenicie.
Janice enjoyed making a home for her family and loved her kids and grandchildren immensely. She loved to teach dance, as well as tumbling. She was an avid Cardinals fan. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Janice’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Pastor Gary Hendrick officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery, Ridge Farm.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the donor’s choice of charity. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.