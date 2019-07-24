NEWMAN — Janice R. Graves of Chrisman, formerly of Newman, passed away at 8:09 p.m. Monday (July 22, 2019) in Edgar County.
She was born July 21, 1938, in Villa Grove, a daughter of Lyle and Maxine Hurley Lincoln. She was married to Billie Graves in 1956. He preceded her in death March 23, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, Jackie Ray Graves of Newman and Michael D. (Debbie) Graves of Paris, Ill.; one daughter, Beth Ann (John) Hoult of Chrisman; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son and one brother.
Janice drove a school bus for Newman and Shiloh schools for over 45 years. She worked as a waitress in several local restaurants and later worked at the Newman post office.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman, with Mark Smith officiating. Burial will be in Newman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.