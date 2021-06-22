FRANKFORT, Ky. — Janice S. Richards of Frankfort, Ky., formerly of Mansfield, died unexpectedly on May 22, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Urbana. Her parents were Loren Richards and Beatrice Conover Richards, both of whom preceded her in death.
Jan grew up in Mansfield and graduated from Mansfield Consolidated High School in 1966. She earned degrees from Eastern Illinois University and Eastern Kentucky University in education. Jan spent years in the field of special education, both in the classroom and with the Kentucky Department of Education.
A very special part of Jan's life was her love of animals, especially dogs. She was a talented quilt maker and greatly enjoyed quilting sessions with her group.
She is survived by her two daughters, Chasity Thompson Saravia (Chris) and Millie Thompson, both of Frankfort; two granddaughters, Kaleigh and Emma; a brother, Phil Richards (Shirley) of Oswego; a sister, Wanda Delaplane (Mark) of Lexington, Ky.; and nieces and nephews, Will, Abby, Lucy, Sophie, Gus and Phoebe.
She will be greatly missed.
Burial will be at 11 a.m Monday, June 28, in Mackey Cemetary, rural Mansfield. Friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shih Tzus & Furbabies Small Breed Dog Rescue at STFBR.org or 346 Osprey Circle, St. Mary, GA 31558.