CHAMPAIGN — Janice Heinz Ruggerio, 83, passed away suddenly on Saturday (April 24, 2021) in her Champaign home.
Janice was born on April 5, 1938, in Peoria, to Jerome and Geraldine Heinz. She was the oldest of five children and is survived by her sisters, Cathy Duke of Murfreersboro, Tenn., and Teresa Heinz of Peoria; and brothers, John Heinz and wife Suzette of East Dundee and Dan Heinz and wife Lisa of Peoria.
She attended grade school and middle school at St. Bernard’s Catholic School. She went on to high school at the Academy of our Lady, graduating in 1956. Janice pursued her college career at Bradley University with a concentration in education. She taught middle school in Peoria following graduation until she was encouraged by her aunt, Sister Lydia, to pursue an opportunity to go teach in Fulda, Germany. It was this decision that changed her life, as she met her former husband, a then-lieutenant in the Army stationed on the local post where she was teaching.
Janice was married on July 25, 1964, in Peoria, and went on to have four children and 10 grandchildren, Dominic Ruggerio and wife Nicolle, daughters Danielle and Regan and son Joseph of Peoria; Anne Carlson, husband Jeff and their sons, Everett (Rhett) and William (Nash), of Champaign; Mary Mannucci, husband Daniele and their son, Lorenzo, of Wheaton; Kathryn ”Katie” Hermann, husband Steven and their daughters, Hannah (deceased) and Madeline, and sons, Steven and Andrew, of Hampton, Va.
Janice was a true military wife, moving around the world in support of her husband. She was devoted to her faith, family and friends. She never missed a church service and prayed daily for her family and friends. She wrote religiously to her family and friends spread across the world, never missing a birthday or anniversary. She took great pleasure in her family, always making an effort to gather with her siblings, helping and doing everything she could for her children, supporting her cousins, nieces and nephews, planning adventures with her grandchildren, and enjoying every moment. Her smile was infectious, and she was a model of selflessness and brought joy to all she met. She was a voracious reader, lover of the arts, music and travel and loved to share those passions with her friends and family.
She touched so many lives and will be sorely missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Peoria, on Friday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation immediately preceding the Mass at 9:30 a.m. Father William Miller will officiate, and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Catholic Charities of Peoria at catholiccharitiesusa.org/ or Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters to the Hannah Hermann Fund at chkd.org. Friends may sign the online guest book or send condolences to wrightandsalmon.com.