URBANA — Janice Kay Seigler, 78, of Urbana died at 4:30 p.m. Monday (March 1, 2021) at University Rehabilitation Center, Savoy.
Janice, the daughter of Charles Frederick and Alta Lee (Vaughn) Cline, was born on Jan. 1,1943, in Sedgwick, Harvey County, Kan. She married David S. Seigler in Weatherford, Okla., on Jan. 20, 1961.
She is survived by her husband, David of Urbana; two daughters, Dava Kay (Dennis) Ramsey of Ivesdale and Rebecca Joy (Gregory) Bougher of Fort Wayne, Ind.; five grandchildren, Jada Carson, Ryan Musgrove, Jordan Carson, Alexa Musgrove and Morgan Bougher; and three great-grandsons.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, R. L.; and a sister, Mary Ellen.
She graduated from Weatherford High School, Weatherford, and attended the University of Oklahoma, Norman. About 1980, she took accounting courses at Parkland College, Champaign, and was a bookkeeper for the Champaign Assembly of God Church for several years. She was later employed by two local delivery and manufacturing companies. In the 1990s, she operated the Santa Claus and Easter Bunny programs for three years at Market Place Mall. Janice was a Girl Scout leader, a consistent blood donor, and was an election judge during this period.
Janice was a member of Meadowbrook Community Church and was often involved in church activities.
Although living in Urbana for most of these years, the family also lived in Davis, Calif., for several periods, including almost one year in 1979 and in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in six months of 1976.
In 1997, she took four grandchildren and drove to the New York Botanical Garden. With David, the group were tourists in New York City for almost one week. The grandchildren still enthusiastically remember this adventure.
Janice was well known for her cooking abilities and often prepared meals for the family as well as for a series of guests. Her cheerful laugh is often recounted by most of her friends.
Any memorials should be addressed to children’s ministries at Meadowbrook Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Per the family’s wishes, services will be private. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Champaign, with arrangements.
