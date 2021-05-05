SAVOY — Janice Shipley, 74, of Savoy passed away Thursday (April 29, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born in Urbana, the daughter of Burford and Alexine Tummelson. Janice was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1965. She was an active member of Windsor Road Christian Church and ran the guest services ministry for several years. She was also a member of the Deacon Ministry Team and recruited hundreds of volunteers for various church ministries. Janice will be remembered not only for her purple hair, but for her kind, loving, positive personality and big hugs.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; brother, Jay Tummelson; children, Sara Hare (Eric) and Spencer Shipley (Carolyn); grandchildren, Eric Hare Jr., Hillary Hare, Alyvia Hare, Eden Rose Hare, Emmitt Hare, Caleb Shipley and Aiden Shipley; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hare and Scarlett Sprauge.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 Windsor Road, Champaign, IL 61822, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. A burial of cremated remains will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with her cremation.
Memorials may be made in Janice’s name to Windsor Road Christian Church.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.