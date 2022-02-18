MAHOMET — Janice Stewart (Darsham), 70, of Mahomet peacefully passed away Sunday (Feb. 13, 2022) at home from breast cancer.
She leaves behind four children and their spouses, Mike (Dreena), Delisa (Bill), Amanda and Brittany; and five grandchildren, Rowdy, Hagen, Nathan, Kade and Gracelynn. She was also a devoted mother to many, not limiting her love to just her four kids. Some honorary children include, but are not limited to, Kelly Jo Lamb, Edward Zilewicz and Michelle Pointer.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Mike Stewart; father, James (Bud) Darsham of Monticello; a grandson, Seth; and a son-in-law, Kyle Berry.
Janice had a career in retail for many years at K's merchandise, ultimately retiring from Mahomet IGA. She was lovingly referred to as "the IGA lady."
Services will be this Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and services from 11 a.m. to noon at Sunset Funeral Home, Mahomet, with burial immediately following at Grandview Cemetery. We will also be having Mike's military rites, as he will be buried with Jan.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking people to donate to the Decatur Memorial Cancer Center, as they went above and beyond for our mother.