URBANA — Janice Faye (Magers) Wienke, 79, of Urbana, formerly of Homer, passed away at 1:55 a.m. Monday (June 21, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 390 County Road 2400 East, Broadlands, with the Rev. John Sharp officiating. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church starting at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Janice was born Sept. 20, 1941, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Danville. She was the daughter of John and Mabel (Turner) Magers. She married her high school sweetheart, James Wienke, on March 25, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands. He survives.
Survivors also include her sons, Kerry Wienke of Oakwood and Kevin (Tammy) Wienke of Homer; and grandchildren, Erin (Parker) Smith of Sidney, Taylor (Jacob) Hughes of Roscoe and Connor Wienke of Homer.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Wienke; parents, John and Mabel Magers; sister, Jean Woods; brother-in-law Gary Woods; and brother-in-law Richard Keller.
Janice worked at the University of Illinois Graduate College before she and James had their three sons. They farmed in the Homer area for many years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Broadlands since August 1961, where she served as Sunday school teacher and she and her husband served as counselors for the youth group. She donated her time serving on the food committee for church funerals and with the women’s sewing group. Janice and her husband were also members of the Ford Crown Victoria Association from 1986 to present.
Janice loved spending time with her family, and her greatest joy was being Grandma to Erin, Taylor and Connor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).