URBANA — Janie McGraw, 81, of Urbana passed away at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at C-U Regional Rehab, Savoy.
She was born May 13, 1939, in Grey Hawk, Ky., the daughter of Robert G. and Marie E. (Bennett) Miller. She married Clarence McGraw on Jan. 28, 1956, in Covington, Ind. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1990.
She is survived by a daughter, Malea Rogers of Sidney; two sons, Terry McGraw of Savoy and Michael McGraw of Urbana; two brothers, Bruce Miller of Richmond, Ind., and Claudius Miller of Homer; three sisters, Patricia Myers of Urbana, Freda Agnew of Monticello and Claudette Goss of Urbana; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother and two great-granddaughters.
Janie was a housekeeper at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for 32 years.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. The Rev. Hank Sanford will officiate.
