DANVILLE — Jaquilin J. (Hamilton) Kuchefski, 96, of Danville passed away Tuesday (April 27, 2021) at Liberty Estates, Danville.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Holy Family, with entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Jaquilin was born June 3, 1924, in Danville, to John and Elizabeth (Purnell) Hamilton. She graduated from Danville High School in 1942 and was later a business partner in her husband's heating and air business. She enjoyed crafts, dried fresh flowers and volunteered for 52 years for Red Cross.
Jaquilin married Edward Kuchefski on Jan. 13, 1945; he preceded her in death on March 24, 2012.
Jaquilin is survived by her children, Kenneth (Lydia) Kuchefski, Larry (Janie) Kuchefski, Richard (Jane) Kuchefski and James (Mary Ann) Kuchefski; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; son, Robert Kuchefski; brother, Dan (Beverly) Hamilton; and sister, Jane Hamiliton (Carl) Tison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Holy Family Catholic Church or the Schlarman High School Foundation.
Messages and memories may be left at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.