URBANA — Our beloved Jasma Latrice Cobb was born Oct. 20, 1985, to the proud parents of the late Santies Cobb Sr. and Jefferyann Jenkins, in Champaign. She was the eldest of three children. Jasma was baptized at an early age and was a dedicated member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the Culinary Ministry, Baptist Youth Fellowship Ministry and iMpact Young Adult Ministry.
She graduated from Champaign Central High School in 2004. She was affectionately known as a lady of many hats. She attended and graduated from Concept School of Cosmetology. She later received her certified nurses certificate and was a home health care provider. She was very compassionate about people.
She loved her family and friends unconditionally. “If I have it, it is yours” fit her personality well. Jasmarella the event planner was a beautiful soul, a loving mother and a caring friend.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, Jasma Cobb passed away and leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Jariah Joann Monae Redding; mother, Jefferyann Jenkins; second father (who played a large part in raising her), Terry Gouard Sr.; five brothers, Santies Cobb, Sanchez Cobb, Santies Cobb Jr., Cornelius Cobb of MS and Terry Gouard Jr.; one sister, Brandi Heaven of Texas; maternal grandmother, Joann Pelmore; three aunts, Jeanette Jenkins, Charlene Jenkins and Patricia Cobb-Pettis; one uncle, Glenn (Melinda) Jenkins; two nephews, Taj David Gouard and Ty’Lnn Lamar Gouard; and a host of cousins, great-uncles, great-aunts, extended family and friends.
Jasma was preceded in death by her father, Santies Cobb Sr.; paternal grandfather, James Cobb; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Davis-Cobb; maternal stepgrandfather, John Pelmore; one aunt, Lizzie Jenkins; two uncles, Clifford Jenkins and Monaco Cobb; and a special cousin, Tenesha Jenkins.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana. Visitation will begin at 11a.m. until the start of the service. Officiating will be Pastor Ricky E. Parks. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. A public viewing will commence from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana.