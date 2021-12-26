CHAMPAIGN — Jason Wade Hitch, 45, formerly of Champaign-Urbana and Normal, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Spring Hill, Fla.
He was born Dec. 18, 1975, in Champaign to Ronald Hitch.
Jason attended Holy Cross Elementary School where he learned his basic Catholic values. He graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1994 and earned his B.S. from Illinois State University in 2001.
Jason was a star of "90 Day Fiance" season 2 in which he married Cassia Taveras of Brazil. They were divorced in 2018.
He owned and operated several businesses in Champaign, including A Pampered Pet, Puttin' on the Dog, Balloon Creations and Jason's Balloons and Spoons. He successfully sold car parts, memorabilia and cosmetics on eBay. He also started an online snack business, Gifting Fun.
His proudest accomplishment was attaining the rank of first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves stationed out of Lakeland, Fla.
Jason dearly loved his Shelties, Frank and Shara. He was an avid car lover. One could often find him and his father working on old Mercedes or El Caminos, of which he owned four. He was especially proud of his '87 El Camino, which he lovingly restored.
He is survived by his father, Ron; his estranged mother; two siblings, Ryan of Bloomington and Shannon (Kendric) Speagle of Scottsdale, Ariz., and four nieces and nephews, Ellis, Vivienne, Clementine and Lyndon Speagle.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Pinecrest Funeral Chapel in Spring Hill, Fla., pinecrestfuneralchapel.com.