WESTVILLE — Jason S. Shapuras, 47, of Westville passed away Sunday (May 17, 2020) at his home. He was born the son of Joe and Diane (Falconio) Shapuras on May 26, 1972, in Danville.
He is survived by his parents of Westville; his brother, Brian (Sarah Miller) Shapuras of Orlando, Fla.; grandmother, Eleanor Shapuras of Westville; and his two dogs, Daisy and Pee-nut. Jason has many loved ones who will miss him dearly. His uncles and aunts include Mick (Lynn) Shapuras of Westville, Ken (Kim) Shapuras of Plant City, Fla., Lisa (Dave) Griffith of Seminole, Fla., Linda (Joe Sanford) Falconio, M.D., of Oceanside, Calif., Richard Falconio of Westville, Robert (Angela Gondry) Falconio of Westville, Patricia (David) Leader of Westville, Marcia (Jack) Good of Indianapolis, Ind., John (Tammy Pickering) Falconio of Westville, Ann (Danny) Rudd of Westville and Anastasia Falconio of Alpharetta, Ga. Jason has many cousins, second cousins and special friends, Shea Rourk and Kevin Howard.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Shapuras; maternal grandparents, Henry and Mary Falconio; and uncle, Paul Falconio.
The family would also like to thank his angels on earth, Drs. Anne and Tom Griest, for their care, friendship and love for the past 20 years. Jason would not have been with us this long without the dedication and support of the Griest family and his mother as he battled multiple health issues and three types of cancer during his life. He never complained about the hand he was dealt and fought like hell for the last two decades while still continuing to work and live his life.
Jason attended St. Mary’s Grade School and was a 1990 graduate of Schlarman High School. He then went on to continue his studies at Danville Area Community College. He was a former associate at Gaudio Distribution and Gutteridge Harley-Davidson, and presently worked at AutoZone until the COVID-19 quarantine confined him to his home for his well-being.
He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed attending their games in the city. He spent time riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, woodworking and appreciated new technology and gadgets. Jason was fond of taking cruises and traveling the world to places like England, Scotland, Ireland, Amsterdam, Germany, Italy and France, to name a few of his destinations.
Memorials may be made to Fair Haven Foundation, which provided room and board for Jason during his current battle with nasopharyngeal cancer or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Fair Haven’s donations can be sent to P.O. Box 441683, Indianapolis, IN 46244, or visit fairhavenfoundation.org. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s donations can be sent to 11550 N. Meridian, Suite 115, Carmel, IN 46032.
A restricted visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Westville, and all family members and friends are welcome (with 6-feet social distancing rules to be observed between attendees). Please join his family in sharing memories and stories as well as send hugs through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.