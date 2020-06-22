SPRINGFIELD — Jean A. McNish, 92, died Friday (June 19, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.
A native of Springfield, she was born on Nov. 2, 1927, the daughter of Frank Andrew and Marie Beck Young. She married Eugene McNish on May 14, 1955. He died in 2002, as did a son, Jeffrey, in 1987; brothers, James Young and Frank Young, Jr.; and sisters, Clara Schleyhahn and Mary Brunk.
The couple lived from 1957-1991 in Champaign, where she was employed by the University of Illinois, retiring as program administrative assistant from the College of Agriculture. She was a longtime member of the Rebounders UI Basketball support group.
Her husband, a choral music teacher, directed several barbershop choruses, and served two years as president of their Illinois District. She wholly supported these activities and valued the friends of that hobby and era. She was a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church in Springfield and formerly of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends at “Seasons Under the Oaks” immensely, whether it be sharing a bingo game, or just good conversation over a cup of coffee. She was blessed with a sharp mind her entire life, and enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble and a game of dominoes with close friends and family.
She loved to watch “Jeopardy” and usually knew more answers than the contestants did. She was a quiet and unassuming person, but always quick with a smile, and a laugh and a flash of her blue eyes that just made you glad to be with her.
Above all, she was a great mother, caring and compassionate. Jean always put the happiness of her children above her own, with a pure soul and comforting heart. She was a great listener and adviser, and a great friend, who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.
Our mother was a beautiful soul. She was a great wife to Gene and a wonderful mother to Jeff, Scott and David, and the best “Mother-in-Love” to daughter-in-law Carmen. She had a great sense of humor! She was loving, generous, kind, and touched countless lives on her journey. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include her sons, Scott McNish and David (Carmen) McNish; sister-in-law, Carole (Roger) Ulrich; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Staab Funeral Home–Springfield. An additional visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign, with the Rev. Cory Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Savoy.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed; please bring your mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Ball Charter School, 2530 E. Ash St., Springfield, IL.
Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com.