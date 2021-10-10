Jean Asher Oct 10, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Jean Asher, 76, of Rantoul died Tuesday (Oct. 5, 2021) at home.Her ashes will be buried at a later date in Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Honey Bend. Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos