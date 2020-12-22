NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Jean Elizabeth Bettridge, formerly of Champaign, passed away peacefully from complications of COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Northglenn Memory Care, Colorado.
Jean was born on Oct. 29, 1944. She is survived by her sisters, Carroll and Bobbi; daughters, Leslie Bettridge (Mark Hartstien) of Urbana and Jennifer Bettridge (Chad Devitt) of Denver; grandson, Adrian Bettridge-Wiese of Champaign; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jean's family and friends remember her as bright, witty, loving and possessed of an undying commitment to equality for all. Although she was undergoing the ravages of Alzheimer's disease, those who got to know her during this phase became devoted friends and were a strong support for her.
Jean's daughters were able to spend time with her in the days immediately before her death, and though she was not fully conscious, it was a comfort to all. Although they were not able to be with her at the moment of her death, she had spent the day listening to Elvis and other favorite music.
Jean was loved by many, including her ex-husband, James Bettridge of Connecticut, and his family. There are many Champaign-Urbana residents whose lives she touched and made better. We know they will grieve with us while celebrating her spirit and being thankful she was spared more distress and confusion.
Jean's ashes will be interred in St. Mark's Episcopal Cemetery, New Canaan, Conn., when it is safe for family to do so.
Donations can be made in her name to alz.org./get-involved-now/donate.