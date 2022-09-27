MONTICELLO — Jean Burse, 89, of Monticello passed away at 12:08 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Jean was born on Nov. 24, 1932, in Decatur, the daughter of William Frances and Helen Irene (Seibert) Witt Jr. She married Eugene B. Burse on May 26, 1951, in Monticello. He passed away Oct. 28, 1988.
Jean is survived by her son, Jeffrey Burse of Monticello; daughters, Elizabeth (Roy) Carey of Bement, Katherine Cozad of Talladega, Ala., and Victoria (Doug) Foster of White Heath; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, James D. (Cyndy) Witt of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son, Michael.
Jean retired from retail sales and as a pharmacy tech at Harris Drugs. She was a member of Monticello Christian Church and volunteered on many committees at church, including the food pantry, benevolence committee, kitchen committee and clothing room. Jean was also a hospice and literacy volunteer.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 29, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Peoria or Maple Point Activities. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.